Tennis: Serena Williams, Djokovic to Play 2020 US Open in New York

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are among players that have entered the US Open to be held in New York, the United States Tennis Association said Tuesday (Aug 4).

Djokovic is one of the seven Top 10 men's players who appear on the initial main draw entry list for the tournament, which is set to be held without fans from Aug 31 through Sept 13 in the neighbourhood of Flushing, New York.

The Serb, chasing his 18th Grand Slam title, may face off against the likes of other major finalists Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev as well as Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Germany's Alexander Zverev, who also entered the tournament.

Great Britain's Andy Murray is on the cusp as the top alternate for the event, which would be the first Grand Slam in more than two decades, or since the 1999 US Open, not to feature either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in its main draw. Nadal announced Tuesday on Twitter that he would not play over concerns about Covid-19.

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams, who is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, is entered alongside defending champion Bianca Andreescu and other major winners including Simona Halep, Sofia Kenin, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova.