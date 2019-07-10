Tennis: Serena fined US$10,000 for Wimbledon court damage

LONDON (AFP) - Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined US$10,000 (S$13,000) for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said Tuesday (July 9).

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got under way.

"The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage," a spokeswoman told AFP.

Williams, who reached her 12th Wimbledon semi-final later on Tuesday with a hard fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over unseeded compatriot Alison Riske, said she was mystified by the fine.

"I guess if you could tell me, I would appreciate it. I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I'm super strong, I don't know," she said.

Serena returns to Centre Court later in the day to partner Britain's Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.