NEW YORK (AFP) - Serena Williams, seeking her 24th career Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time record, routed Croatia's Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4 Sunday (Sept 1) to reach the US Open quarter-finals.

The 37-year-old American, a six-time US Open champion, will play for a semi-final berth on Tuesday against China's 18th-seeded Wang Qiang, who upset French Open champion Ashleigh Barty, the second seed from Australia.