MIAMI (AFP) - Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece crashed out of the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday (April 1), losing in three sets to Polish 26th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz advanced to the semi-finals of an ATP Masters tournament for the first time after coming from behind to win 2-6, 6-3 6-4 on the Hard Rock Stadium's Grandstand court.

Hurkacz will face either Russia's Andrey Rublev or Sebastian Korda of the United States in the last four.