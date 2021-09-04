Tennis: Second seed Medvedev advances to fourth round at US Open

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning against Spain's Pablo Andujar.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning against Spain's Pablo Andujar.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    4 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday (Sept 3) by defeating Spain's 74th-ranked Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3.

Medvedev, the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, will next face either Australian Alex Popyrin of British 24th seed Daniel Evans.

