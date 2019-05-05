Tennis: Sakkari overcomes Konta to lift Rabat title

RABAT, Morrocco (REUTERS) - Greek Maria Sakkari rallied from a set and a break down to beat British number one Johanna Konta 2-6 6-4 6-1 and lift her first WTA title at the Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco on Saturday (May 4).

Konta, playing in her first WTA final since June last year, did not face a single break point as she surged ahead to claim the opening set before the unforced errors crept into her game.

The world number 47 was leading 3-2 in the second set before Sakkari drew level at 4-4.

Sixth seed Sakkari reeled off the next two games to force a decider before claiming the victory with a forehand winner, guaranteeing a surge into the WTA's top 50 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

The 23-year-old fell on her back on the red clay and went on to kiss the surface in celebration after being congratulated at the net by Konta.

It was also a positive week for Konta's French Open preparations as her four victories this week are the first time she has claimed more than two WTA main draw wins in a row on clay in her career.