Tennis: Ruud powers past Cerundolo into Miami Open final

MIAMI (AFP) - Norway's eighth-ranked Casper Ruud reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final on Friday (April 1), beating surprise package Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets at the Miami Open.

This was Ruud's fourth last semi-final at the elite Masters level but the first he's won. The 23-year-old overpowered the Argentine - making his Masters tournament debut - 6-4, 6-1.

Ruud will play the winner of Friday evening's showdown between 18-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in Sunday's final.

"This means a lot for me," Ruud said in an on-court interview.

"Getting to a Masters final was a goal of mine, we will see a lot more of Francisco in the future but my serve helped me come through. The conditions were quite tough, it was humid but I am happy to make the final."

Cerundolo, cheered on by an enthusiastic group of Argentina fans in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, was outserved by Ruud in the first set and a break to make it 3-1 in the second signalled the beginning of the end for the world number 103.