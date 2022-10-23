Tennis: Rune topples Tsitsipas to capture Stockholm crown

STOCKHOLM – Denmark’s Holger Rune saw off top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in Stockholm on Sunday to claim his second ATP title at the age of just 19.

The world No. 27 saved the only break point he faced in an impressive 6-4, 6-4 victory in just 95 minutes.

“It was an unbelievable match from my side,” Rune said, after adding to the maiden tour title he won in Munich earlier this year.

“I knew it was going to be difficult, but I just tried to stick to the game plan. I had to play my best tennis today and it was good that I could find the level. I am super happy.”

Rune broke in the third game of each set, finishing the match with 20 winners.

He now leads Tsitsipas 2-0 in their head-to-head record, having beaten the Greek at the French Open in June.

“It was very close to perfection,” Rune said. “I was making a lot of returns and playing pretty well behind my serve. Stefanos is an amazing player, who always makes it difficult. It was a super fun match to play.”

He joins world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, also 19, as the second teenager to win multiple ATP titles in 2022.

Rune heads to Basel next before featuring in the Nov 8-12 Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, is making his case for a place at the ATP Finals loud and clear.

He gave his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals a lift by winning his second title in as many weeks with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda in Antwerp on Sunday.

The Canadian occupies the last qualification spot for the season-ending event in Turin and now leads his closest challenger Taylor Fritz by 340 points.

The 22-year-old also won the tournament in Florence the previous weekend and has now come out on top in three of his last four finals, having lost his first eight on the ATP Tour.