Tennis: Rublev, Zverev crash out in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM – As tennis gradually moves into a new era, fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev and former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who are both already 25, may find it tough to compete with an even younger generation of stars.

The duo crashed out of the Rotterdam ATP event on Wednesday, while Jannik Sinner, 21, and Holger Rune, 19, made it through to the next round.

Second seed Rublev of Russia went down 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Alex de Minaur, who goes on to face American Maxime Cressy for a quarter-final spot.

“It was a hell of a match,” de Minaur, 23, said after advancing to the last 16 at the ATP 500 event.

“I think I had the right mindset. I knew I had to be aggressive and take it to him, and really believe in myself. I’ve been practising great.

“I’ve been doing exactly what I did today on the practice court.

“So it was great to see it all come alive.”

Germany’s Zverev, now ranked 17th in the world and attempting to rebuild his career after suffering ankle damage at the 2022 French Open, slipped to a second-round 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat by Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Sinner, fresh from lifting the Montpellier title last weekend, set up an intriguing last-16 showdown with top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas by seeing off France’s Benjamin Bonzi 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Fourth seed Rune knocked out French qualifier Constant Lestienne 6-4, 6-4.

“It was tricky. It’s a lot about finding the rhythm here in the beginning of the tournament and first match you have to really be on your toes,” said the young Dane, who will next face Dutchman Gijs Brouwer.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, 19, is leading the charge from tennis’ next generation. He ended his near four-month injury layoff with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Laslo Djere at the Argentina Open.

Playing under the lights in Buenos Aires, the Spaniard dominated with his heavy baseline blows and drop shots to seal his first win since suffering an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters in November.

“It’s a great feeling to win again,” Alcaraz said. “It’s been a long time for me with no competition, with no matches, just recovering. Finally, I got my first win of 2023.”

Up next for him will be Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 event.

Elsewhere, women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek needed just 53 minutes to rout Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-1 at the Doha Open.

The Polish star advanced to the semi-finals after her quarter-final opponent, world No. 9 Belinda Bencic, withdrew due to fatigue. AFP, REUTERS