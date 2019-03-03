Tennis: Roger Federer's 100 titles factfile

DUBAI (AFP) - Roger Federer on Saturday (March 2) became just the second man to win 100 career singles titles when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the Dubai Championships final.

Federer joins America's Jimmy Connors, who ended his career with 109 titles, in reaching the landmark.

Martina Navratilova is way out in front, however, having clinched 167 women's singles crowns in her career.

Here, AFP Sport looks at how Federer went from 1-100:

1st title 2001 - Milan: bt Julien Boutter (FRA) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 .

10th title 2003 - Vienna: bt Carlos Moya (ESP) 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 .

20th title 2004 - US Open: bt Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 .

30th title 2005 - Wimbledon: bt Andy Roddick (USA) 6-2, 7-6, 6-4 .

40th title 2006 - Toronto: bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 .

50th title 2007 - Cincinnati: bt James Blake (USA) 6-1, 6-4 .

60th title 2009 - Wimbledon: bt Andy Roddick (USA) 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 16-14 .

70th title 2011 - ATP World Tour Finals, London: bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 .

80th title 2014 - Cincinnati: bt David Ferrer (ESP) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 .

90th title 2017 - Indian Wells: bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-4, 7-5 .

100th title 2019 - Dubai: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-4, 6-4 .

Year-by-year titles: 2001: 1, 2002: 3, 2003: 7, 2004: 11, 2005: 11, 2006: 12, 2007: 8, 2008: 4, 2009: 4, 2010: 5, 2011: 4, 2012: 6, 2013: 1, 2014: 5, 2015: 6, 2016: 0, 2017: 7, 2018: 4, 2019: 1 .

Highlights: 20 Grand Slams: Australian Open (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018); French Open (2009); Wimbledon (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017); US Open (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

ATP Tour Finals: 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011

Davis Cup: 2014

Masters: 27