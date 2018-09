NEW YORK (AFP) - Five-time champion Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open fourth round, beaten in four sets on Monday (Sept 3) by 55th-ranked Australian John Millman.

Millman's 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) victory in his first Grand Slam fourth-round match scuppered a blockbuster quarter-final between Federer and Novak Djokovic.

It marked Federer's earliest US Open exit since he fell in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the fourth round in 2013.