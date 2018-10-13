Tennis: Roger Federer defeated by Borna Coric in Shanghai Masters semi-finals

SHANGHAI (AFP) - Roger Federer was turfed out of the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Saturday (Oct 13) by 13th-seeded Borna Coric, after the Croat stunned the Swiss great 6-4, 6-4.

It was also the second time this year that 21-year-old Coric has defeated Federer. In June, he ended the 20-time Grand Slam champion's run of 20 consecutive victories on grass when he triumphed in the Halle Open final.

"It's the best I've ever seen him play, there were no lapses in concentration, he struck the ball beautifully and there wasn't much Federer could do," said former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski afterwards, as reported by the British media.

"Federer looked a little bit slow but you have to give a lot of credit to what Coric did tactically. There were no weaknesses present."

Federer won the Australian Open at the start of this year but has had a mediocre season by his sky-high standards.

He exited the US Open in the last 16 at the hands of unheralded Australian John Millman, ranked 55th, and only made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Coric will next face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final - his first Masters final - after the Serb thrashed Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1, leapfrogging Federer to No. 2 in the world rankings.

Djokovic, who had elbow surgery in February but recovered to win Wimbledon and then the US Open in September, said: "Being No. 2 after this tournament is a great achievement, considering the first four, five months of the year and considering I had the surgery.

"And where I was about four months ago and where I am today is quite an extreme opposite. I'm just cherishing that achievement and every moment spent on the court."