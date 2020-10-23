Tennis: Rafael Nadal to play professional golf tournament in Mallorca

MADRID (AFP) - Rafael Nadal will swop his tennis rackets for his golf clubs on Saturday (Oct 24) and play in the Balearic Championship in Mallorca, according to a report in Spain.

The Spanish tennis star is an excellent golfer with a handicap of 0.3 and will join the list of 60 players for the tournament, which includes 23 professionals and 37 amateurs, said Diario de Mallorca on Thursday.

It is not his first foray into competitive golf - he finished second just last weekend in the V Test Circuit Hexagonal-Autovidal in Calvia.

The 34-year-old beat Novak Djokovic to win his 13th French Open title earlier this month and move level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.