Tennis: Rafael Nadal out of Cincinnati, adds to doubt over US Open

Rafael Nadal (above) has been suffering from a left foot injury since his semi-final exit at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the French Open.
Rafael Nadal (above) has been suffering from a left foot injury since his semi-final exit at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the French Open.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    7 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday (Aug 11), organisers said, just a day after his withdrawal from the Toronto tournament had already cast doubt on his fitness for the US Open.

The 35-year-old Spanish star has been suffering from a left foot injury since his semi-final exit at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the French Open in June.

Nadal, level with Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams, is hoping to be fit for an assault on a fifth US Open title when the final Grand Slam of the year starts on Aug 30.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 