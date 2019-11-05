Tennis: Rafael Nadal confirms London ATP Finals place

MADRID (AFP) - World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, recovering from injury, confirmed on Tuesday (Nov 5) he will compete at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London from Nov 10-17.

"Yesterday I had an MRI in Majorca and despite a slight strain to the left abdominal muscle I will go to London," tweeted Nadal, forced out of last week's Paris Masters by the same injury.

"Thursday or Friday I will start hitting services. The idea is to play the ATP Finals. Thanks for your support."

Nadal took over as world No. 1 this week from Novak Djokovic who went on to win the Paris Masters.

The eight top-ranked players in the world gather in London for the ATP Tour Finals where Nadal's world No. 1 ranking will be under threat from Djokovic.

The Serb would be sure of reclaiming the year-end top ranking should he win the tournament and Nadal fail to reach the semis.

If Nadal fails to win even one round-robin match, Djokovic could be crowned world No. 1 simply by reaching the final after two group-stage wins.