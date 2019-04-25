Tennis: Rafael Nadal battles back in Barcelona to beat Leonardo Mayer in three sets

BARCELONA (AFP) - Rafael Nadal survived an early scare at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday (April 24) by coming from a set down to beat Argentina's Leonardo Mayer and seal his place in the last 16.

Nadal, who is attempting to win the tournament for a record 12th time, was made to work hard for his 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-2 victory as the world No. 2 avoided a surprise defeat ahead of the start of the French Open next month.

Fellow Spaniard David Ferrer now awaits Nadal in the next round, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Nadal has won all of his last four meetings with Ferrer.