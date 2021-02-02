Tennis: Rafa Nadal out of Spain's opening ATP Cup tie against hosts Australia with back issue

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - World No. 2 Rafael Nadal pulled out of Spain's opening ATP Cup tie in Melbourne on Tuesday (Feb 2) with a lower back problem, with less than a week left for the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old was due to play the second singles against Alex de Minaur in Spain's tie against hosts Australia at the Rod Laver Arena but pulled out hours before his match.

"Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back," he said on Twitter. "Hopefully I'll be better for Thursday."

Spain, who lost to Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the final of the inaugural ATP Cup last year, will face Greece on Thursday and Nadal would hope he would be fit to play the tie and get some match practice before the Feb 8-21 Australian Open.

A spokesman for Nadal, who tied Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam singles titles with his French Open victory last year, told Reuters that the veteran preferred "not to force too much".

Nadal was replaced by Pablo Carreno Busta for Tuesday's singles match.

The Spaniard was one of the top players who quarantined in Adelaide for 14 days after their arrival Down Under.

At the end of his isolation, he defeated Dominic Thiem 7-5 6-4 on Friday in a highly entertaining exhibition match between the men's world Nos. 2 and 3 at Adelaide's Memorial Drive Tennis Club.