Tennis: Raducanu's US Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame

Emma Raducanu celebrates with the US Open championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez.
Emma Raducanu celebrates with the US Open championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    28 min ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu's outfit from her victorious US Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame at Rhode Island after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

Raducanu defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years, climbing 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory.

"A legendary run: preserved," tweeted the Tennis Hall of Fame on Monday.

"Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection!"

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 