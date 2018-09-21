Tennis: Pressure's off after first Grand Slam win, says world No. 1 Simona Halep

SINGAPORE - When Simona Halep arrived in Singapore last year for the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore, it was as the newly-crowned world No. 1 but if anything that only placed more pressure on her shoulders.

However, it will be a much more relaxed Halep who will take to the courts for this year's edition from Oct 21-28, as the season-ending tournament bids farewell to Singapore.

The 26-year-old finally broke her Grand Slam duck in June's French Open by beating American Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, ending her wait for a maiden Slam title after three heart-breaking losses in finals previously.

"My dream for many years was to be No. 1 but after that I was even more motivated for my next goal, which was to win a Grand Slam. Because if you don't have a Slam, then you're not a real No. 1," the Romanian told The Straits Times on Friday (Sept 21) in a phone interview.

"Now I feel good, more relaxed. I'm just trying to keep myself at a high level and win every match I play. The pressure is off and I can just enjoy the pleasure of playing."