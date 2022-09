NEW YORK - Karolina Pliskova downed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in three sets to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday.

The Czech 22nd seed, a runner up at the 2016 tournament and quarter-finalist on three other occasions, sealed a 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 win on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 30-year-old will face either Danielle Collins of the United States or Belarusia's sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in Wednesday's quarter-finals. AFP