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Tennis players to limit French Open media duties in pay dispute

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World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has called for the Slam events to show “respect” to players in a row over prize money.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has called for the Slam events to show “respect” to players in a row over prize money.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Tennis stars will protest low pay at the French Open by limiting media duties to 15 minutes on media day, refusing further interviews.
  • Players demand 22% of Grand Slam revenue, up from 15%, due to perceived low pay, with some threatening a boycott to "defend our rights".
  • French tennis federation condemned the protest as penalising stakeholders. A meeting between organisers and player representatives is set for May 22.

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PARIS - Tennis stars will protest against perceived low pay by limiting their media duties in the build-up to the French Open, a source said May 20.

Certain players, whose names have not been announced, will only speak to the press for 15 minutes on media day at Roland Garros and will then refuse to undertake interviews with the Grand Slam tournament’s TV rights holders, according to a source, corroborating reports in French daily L’Equipe.

Jannik Sinner earlier this month called for the Slam events to show “respect” to players in a row over prize money.

Players have claimed they are currently only paid 15 per cent of the current revenue from the Grand Slams, asking for 22 per cent instead.

Women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka said earlier this month at the Italian Open that players might have to boycott the sport’s four biggest tournaments to “defend our rights”.

The French tennis federation said on May 20 that the players’ decision to cut short media duties “penalises all stakeholders in the tournament – the media, broadcasters, the federation’s staff, and the entire tennis family who enthusiastically follow each edition of Roland Garros”.

A meeting between the French Open organisers and “some of the players’ representatives” is to be held on May 22. AFP

More on this topic
Novak Djokovic lends support in prize money row; Jannik Sinner demands ‘respect’ from Grand Slams
Players would boycott French Open over prize money dispute, says Aryna Sabalenka
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