Tennis: Players in contact with Covid-positive Paire allowed to remain in US Open but frustrated with enhanced protocols

NEW YORK (AFP/REUTERS) - US Open players believed to have come in contact with Benoit Paire - who tested positive for Covid-19 - will remain in the Grand Slam, organisers said on Monday (Aug 31).

The Frenchman was removed from the men's draw on Sunday after the tournament announced that an unidentified player had been withdrawn following a positive coronavirus test.

Several players including Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino and Edouard Roger-Vasselin had been in contact with Paire, according to French sports publication L'Equipe.

The report led to doubts about their participation at Flushing Meadows, but tournament director Stacey Allaster told Tennis.com that no player linked to Paire had been thrown out.

"Contact tracing has been executed, decisions have been made, and we're continuing on to have those individuals in the competition based on the medical science and all of those facts," she told Tennis Channel, without naming any of the players involved. "They will be in the competition starting this morning."

A US Tennis Association spokesman confirmed that players suspected of having come into contact with Paire would now be required to undergo daily testing.

"Together with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the USTA has built an enhanced protocol plan for those players who might have been potentially exposed to the infected player," a spokesman said. "As part of these enhanced protocols, all potentially exposed players will now be tested on a daily basis, rather than every four days."

The New York Times reported that players were required to sign a revised agreement to allow them to remain in the tournament.

As well as daily testing, the Times reported that the tighter protocols meant the players would only be allowed to leave their hotel rooms to travel to the US National Tennis Center.

They have also been barred from entering locker rooms and dining areas at the tournament site, the Times said, and are required to use separate fitness, training and warm-up areas and only by appointment.

The arrangements have led to these players expressing frustration after they were moved into a so-called "bubble within a bubble".

Mannarino, who defeated Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 on Monday, said the ATP had contacted him on Saturday night to say he needed to stay in his room as a player had tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday evening, he was told he would be allowed to compete but under a stricter protocol.

"I'm wondering at the moment if I might have the virus or not," he told reporters. "I've been tested every day since we had the news and I'm going to be tested every day."

He said the experience had caused him sleepless nights and left him mentally exhausted. Mannarino added that he was relieved his close friend Paire was not experiencing any severe symptoms.

Paire, 31, had arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the US Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia's Borna Coric. He had appeared unwell during the match and asked for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0, 1-0.

"We're not 100 per cent (sure) that (Paire) got the virus here but that's a big probability because he's been here for a while now, he'd tested negative many times," Mannarino said.

He said they had played cards together during their time on site and estimated Paire had contact with "probably half of the draw".

The incident echoes challenges leagues across North America have faced bringing sports back in the Covid-19 era, amid an outbreak that has killed more than 180,000 people in the United States.

Mladenovic complained that she now felt like she was stuck inside a "bubble within a bubble". The Frenchwoman, who beat American Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-2, said the enhanced protocols made it "very tough" to compete.

"I'm allowed to play my match, literally allowed to do nothing else. I don't know how we'll keep going," she said. "It's mentally very tough, I still have to find a way and discuss with the USTA and organise things in order for me to be at least competitive and have equipment to keep working."

She said she has tested negative twice since the news broke and had not spent much time with Paire prior to his positive Covid-19 test.

"Just the fact that I spent 30 minutes with him being part of that big table of people and of course we had masks on," she said. "It's pretty tough for me to accept that."

Mannarino, however, pointed out that the standards set in place at the hard court major did not constitute a bubble at all. He noted that accredited personnel go in and out of the grounds regularly.

Unlike the NBA "bubble" at Walt Disney World, where players, coaches and members of the media live on site, tennis players at the Open have the option of living in private housing outside of the tournament hotels.

"Here at the US Open, we're not in a bubble, we're in a safe environment - which is different," Mannarino said.