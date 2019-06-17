Tennis: Perth to host Fed Cup final in November as Australia aim to end 45-year drought against France

(DPA) - Australia will host France in Perth on a hard court when they meet for the Fed Cup final in November, the organisers said when announcing the venue on Monday (June 17).

The 13,500-capacity Perth Arena was chosen by Tennis Australia for what will be the country's first final in the women's team tennis competition since 1993 and first at home since 1978. Australia are looking to end a drought in the tournament dating to 1974.

"I'm so excited we have the chance to play the Fed Cup Final here in Perth, and showcase the very best of women's tennis right here in my home town," Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik was quoted as saying.

Australia are likely to be led in the Nov 9-10 contest by current world No. 2 Ashleigh Barty, who just claimed her maiden Grand Slam win at the French Open.

"Ash has been an inspirational leader in our Fed Cup team over the past few years and we are fortunate to have an incredible group of role models in Australia who love representing their country," Molik said.

France last won the Fed Cup in 2003 but were beaten finalists in 2004, 2005 and 2016.

Perth hosted the mixed-team Hopman Cup from 1989 to 2019 but that event has been replaced by a new team competition to be held in Sydney from next year.