Tennis: Osaka advances, Nishikori falls in Miami tennis openers

MIAMI (AFP) - World number one Naomi Osaka of Japan opened her campaign at the WTA and ATP Miami Open on Friday (March 22) by outlasting Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1.

Since winning her second consecutive Grand Slam title in January at the Australian Open, Osaka has failed to go deep in Dubai or Indian Wells.

But she appeared in sold form against 141st-ranked Wickmayer, digging deep after the Belgian forced a third set.

"I had to work hard out there," Osaka said. "In the second set, I got really emotional, so in the third, I just tried to shut off my feelings." Osaka advanced to a third-round matchup against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei, who defeated American Alison Riske 6-2, 7-5.

Osaka broke twice for a 3-0 lead in the first set and blitzed through the final set as well to capture her first match in two hours and nine minutes after an opening-round bye.

On the men's side, there was disappointment for her compatriot Kei Nishikori. The fifth seed lost to Serbian Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic take the court in later matches.