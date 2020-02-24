Tennis: Opelka does double duty to win Delray Beach title

MIAMI (AFP, REUTERS) - American fourth seed Reilly Opelka won twice on Sunday (Feb 23) to capture the ATP Delray Beach Open title, outlasting Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 in the final.

It was a second career ATP crown for the 22-year-old, whose other title came at last year's New York Open, and he won after he played a morning semi-final at the rain-hit Florida venue.

Opelka battled back to eliminate Canadian second seed Milos Raonic 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 in the last four to book a date with the world No. 63.

"I'm just really proud of the way I fought in the third set," Opelka said. "I got an early break and I broke again. Physically I was feeling pretty good. If he broke me and we had to play more tennis, I was fine."

Nishioka, who won his only other ATP final in 2018 at Shenzhen, ousted French sixth seed Ugo Humbert 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Saturday before the rain.

Opelka had beaten Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 last week in the second round at New York in their only prior meeting.

The American won the first set of the final after crushing a forehand at 6-5 to earn his third set point.

A cross-court backhand passing shot that Nishioka couldn't handle ended the set and sent Opelka, sprinting to his chair, smacking his chest in celebration.

Nishioka forced a tie-break in the second, which he won when Opelka sent a groundstroke long.

But the Japanese player double faulted in the first game of the third set to give Opelka the break and the 22-year-old American finished off the match with his big ace.

"It's very tough to break his service games," Nishioka said. "In the third set a little bit I lost my mind and maybe he saw it, he came out and tried to be a little bit aggressive. It worked. That was key in this game."