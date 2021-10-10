Tennis: Opelka advances, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Reilly Opelka fired off 11 aces in a 7-5 6-3 win over Japan's Taro Daniel as he advanced to the third round of Indian Wells on Saturday (Oct 9).

The 24-year-old American, who enjoyed his best Grand Slam showing last month when he reached the fourth round of the US Open, won more than 90 per cent of his first-serve points and never faced a break point as he made light work of Daniel.

Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz broke down the stubborn resistance of Alexei Popyrin to secure a 6-1 7-5 win.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic secured the sole upset of the early matches, recovering from a rocky second set to send fifth seed Garbine Muguruza packing 6-3 1-6 6-3.

"I was really looking forward to playing Garbine because I did lose last couple of times but I did try to focus on that one time I beat her and channel that energy, so I was really happy I got through today," Tomljanovic said in a post-match interview.

Newly minted US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will be in action later on Saturday against Mackenzie McDonald, while defending women's champion Bianca Andreescu will play American Alison Riske.