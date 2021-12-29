Tennis: Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney, team event's organisers confirm

SYDNEY (REUTERS, AFP) - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, the organisers of the men's team event said on Wednesday (Dec 29).

"Team Serbia will now be led by world No. 33 Dusan Lajovic," they said in a statement.

There has been intense speculation over the 20-time Grand Slam champion's participation in the annual event and the Australian Open, which starts on Jan 17, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated against Covid-19.

Australian Open organisers have stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

Serbia won the inaugural tournament in 2020 while Russia are the holders.

The nine-time Australian Open champion could win a record 21st Grand Slam title if he plays at Melbourne Park next month, but to enter Australia he and members of his entourage have to be vaccinated.

He had previously expressed his opposition to the vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that Djokovic would probably not play the first Grand Slam of the year, accusing the organisers of “blackmail”.

Tennis Australia has organised charter flights to bring international stars into Melbourne and Sydney for warm-up tournaments.

Defending women’s Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was among those to touch down on Tuesday but Djokovic was not on board. Players can also opt to fly commercial.