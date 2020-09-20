Tennis: Novak Djokovic moves into 10th Italian Open final

Rome (AFP) - Top men's seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the final of the Italian Open for the 10th time on Sunday (Sept 20) with a straight sets win over Casper Ruud. The world number one came through 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the final of the clay-court tournament he has won four times.

Djokovic will also bid for a record 36th Masters title on Sunday, being currently tied on 35 with Rafael Nadal who fell in the quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old Serb next plays either Argentine eighth-seed Diego Schwartzman or Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the 12th seed.

Schwartzman shocked nine-time Rome winner Nadal, the two-time defending champion on Saturday, in the tune-up event ahead of the French Open in Roland Garros.

Djokovic was pushed in his first meeting with 34th-ranked Ruud, but knew how to tighten his game at key moments of an intense match, to the delight of the fans.

For the first time on Sunday, a maximum of 1,000 people were authorised in the stands at Foro Italico.