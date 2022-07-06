Tennis: Norrie to face Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-finals

LONDON (AFP) - Britain's Cameron Norrie will take on six-time champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the Wimbledon final after seeing off David Goffin in a five-set quarter-final on Tuesday (July 5).

Ninth seed Norrie came back to defeat the 58th-ranked Belgian, 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to make the last four of a Slam for the first time.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals for the 11th time with a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner.

Norrie said he was struggling at the start of the match, admitting he was forced to dig deep.

"It was all just adrenaline, using my legs and trying to put the ball in the court, and it's great to get over the line," said the left-hander.

Norrie, who is the first British man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Andy Murray in 2016, said he was going to "take it" to top seed Djokovic.

"I think just winning a match like this, I'm in shock.

"I have flashbacks of all the hard work and all the sacrifices I have had to make and it's definitely paid off - and it feels pretty good."

The result was tough on Goffin, who made the quarter-finals on his last appearance at Wimbledon in 2019.

In Tuesday's match, he hit more winners, 49 to 38, and won more points, with his 151 trumping Norrie's 145.