Tennis: World No.1 Swiatek rips Gauff to reach San Diego semis

SAN DIEGO - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, seeking her eighth WTA title of the year, cruised over eighth-ranked Coco Gauff on Friday to reach the San Diego Open semi-finals.

In a rematch of the 2022 French Open women's final, the 21-year-old Polish star rolled over 18-year-old American Gauff 6-0, 6-3 in 65 minutes.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek advanced to a Saturday semi-final against sixth-ranked Jessica Pegula, who defeated 18th-ranked US compatriot Madison Keys 6-4, 7-5.

"I'm pretty happy that we're going to play against each other because it's a test for me of where my level is because she's really, really solid," Swiatek said of Pegula.

"Our matches are always physical and really tight. Even though sometimes the scores are one way, you can see during the games we always have deuces and any point can matter."

Swiatek is 3-1 all-time against Pegula, having lost their first meeting in 2019 at Washington but won this year at the Miami semi-finals and US and French Opens quarter-finals.

"She plays super athletic, aggressive, defends really well," Pegula said of Swiatek. "She does everything at a really high level."

Croatia's 77th-ranked Donna Vekic made the semi-finals by ousting fifth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1.

Vekic will next face 19th-ranked American Danielle Collins, who defeated Spain's fourth-ranked Paula Badosa 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. AFP