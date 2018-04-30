Tennis: No showdown between Pliskova twins as Karolina withdraws from home Prague event with groin injury

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 29, 2018.
Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 29, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PRAGUE (AFP) - There will be no home-court showdown for Karolina Pliskova with her twin sister Kristyna, after the former world No. 1 pulled out of the WTA Prague Open on Monday (April 30) with injury.

"I'm very disappointed and sad that I won't be able to play," said 26-year-old Karolina, complaining of a groin injury.

Now ranked sixth in the world, Pliskova put the injury down to fatigue after seven games in the last nine days, including a tournament-winning run in Stuttgart and two Fed Cup semi-final games for the Czech Republic.

Karolina's withdrawal means she avoids playing her 72nd-ranked twin, whose career has been overshadowed by a sister who was runner-up at the US Open in 2016 and whose title triumph in Stuttgart on Sunday took her trophy tally to 10.

Kristyna has a single title on her CV from Tashkent in 2016 and has career earnings of just under US$2 million (S$2.65 million), compared to Monte Carlo-based Karolina's US$11 million.

