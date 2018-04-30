Tennis: No showdown between Pliskova twins as Karolina withdraws from home Prague event with groin injury

PRAGUE (AFP) - There will be no home-court showdown for Karolina Pliskova with her twin sister Kristyna, after the former world No. 1 pulled out of the WTA Prague Open on Monday (April 30) with injury.

"I'm very disappointed and sad that I won't be able to play," said 26-year-old Karolina, complaining of a groin injury.

Now ranked sixth in the world, Pliskova put the injury down to fatigue after seven games in the last nine days, including a tournament-winning run in Stuttgart and two Fed Cup semi-final games for the Czech Republic.

Karolina's withdrawal means she avoids playing her 72nd-ranked twin, whose career has been overshadowed by a sister who was runner-up at the US Open in 2016 and whose title triumph in Stuttgart on Sunday took her trophy tally to 10.

Kristyna has a single title on her CV from Tashkent in 2016 and has career earnings of just under US$2 million (S$2.65 million), compared to Monte Carlo-based Karolina's US$11 million.