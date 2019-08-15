Tennis: Nishikori defeated by 'stronger' Nishioka in all-Japanese contest in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AFP) - Kei Nishikori lost to fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 on Wednesday (Aug 14) in the second round of the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The sixth seed went down to his 77th-ranked compatriot, who came through qualifying, in just over 90 minutes.

"It was a tough match for me. I think he played good tennis, served well," Nishikori said.

"I was happy to play him for the first time. It's good to see he's getting stronger, growing up. He was already good, he gets a lot of balls back and has good defence."

Nishikori has never advanced beyond the third round at the US Open warm-up event.

Nishioka will next face Australia's Alex de Minaur, who was a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 winner over American wildcard Reilly Opelka.