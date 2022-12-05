Tennis: Nick Bollettieri, the hard-as-nails coach who shaped stars, dies at 91

Patrick Mouratoglou, another noted coach who also worked with Serena Williams, said the tennis family had lost an important figure in Bollettieri.

“Someone who has made our industry grow and has opened opportunities for coaches and players,” he said. “We will remember the very special human being you were and will miss you.”

“RIP Nick Bolletieri. Aside from being the greatest coach ever, you were so kind to me, my parents, and my siblings ... that meant more to me than anything, you had a big heart and a zest for living,” said former women’s No. 1 Chris Evert.

Not everyone liked his methods

Reports in American media said Bollettieri died on Sunday but his enthusiasm for coaching continued almost right up to the end.

“Even in his last days, you could often find him on campus, coaching and mentoring young student-athletes and staff with the same passion and enthusiasm as he did in his 20s,” said Tim Pernetti, president of IMG Academy Bradenton, a division of IMG Academy.

“Our heart goes out to his wife, Cindi, and his children. He has made a permanent and lasting impact on all of us.”

Bollettieri founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy – now IMG Academy – in 1978 with a focus on intense physical training, total immersion, and ongoing competition among the most talented players in the world.

The demanding routine for children and adolescents living and training at his academy produced results but also drew criticism. His relationship with some of his successful proteges, including Agassi and Seles, eventually soured.

“I hated it at Bollettieri’s academy,” said Agassi. “The only way I could get out was to succeed.”

Bollettieri, though, remained unrepentant.

“I did what had to be done. Tennis is not a sport for choirboys,” Bollettieri said.