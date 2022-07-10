Tennis' new star is born

LONDON • Russia-born Elena Rybakina yesterday powered her way to the Wimbledon women's singles title, denying Ons Jabeur the chance to make African and Arab tennis history, and in the process becoming the youngest champion here since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

The Tunisian world No. 2 was in charge at the start of the match but the 17th seed, representing Kazakhstan after switching allegiance in 2018, regrouped and dropped just four more games on the way to a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory and a career-first Grand Slam.

Had the 23-year-old, whose parents were born in Russia and still live there, not taken up Kazakh citizenship in return for funding, she would not have been in the field, with Russian and Belarusian players banned following the invasion of Ukraine.

After the presentation of the the Venus Rosewater Dish by the Duchess of Cambridge, Rybakina said: "I wouldn't be here without my team of course, so I want to say a big thanks to them. I want to say thanks to my coach, my sponsors, everyone. The most important is my parents of course, they are not here so I am very sorry.

"My sister is here and it is just the third time she comes to watch so I'm happy she is here."

Paying tribute to Jabeur, the first Kazakh player to win a Slam event added: "I was super nervous... Really, I have never felt something like this. I want to thank the crowd for the support, it was unbelievable these two weeks.

"It's true I did not expect to be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. To be a winner is just amazing. I don't have the words to say how happy I am.

"I also want to congratulate Ons for a great match and everything you have achieved. You are an inspiration to Tunisians and everybody. You have an amazing game. We don't have someone like this on (the WTA) Tour and it is a joy to play against you. I ran so much, I don't think I need to do fitness any more."

Jabeur, seeking to become the first Arab and African woman to win a Slam, started in style, breaking Rybakina in the third game of the match and after her opponent conceded the first set with 17 unforced errors, it appeared momentum was on the 27-year-old's side.

But Rybakina turned the heat up immediately and she went on to save all four break points in the second set and all three in the third - nine in total - in what was an impressive display of resolve.

A disappointed Jabeur, also a first-time Slam finalist, said: "Elena stole my title but it's OK! I love this tournament so much and I feel really sad, but I'm trying to inspire many generations from my country. I hope they are watching."

