Tennis: New Australian Open champion Sabalenka is ready to take on the world

MELBOURNE – Ayrna Sabalenka is no longer afraid of big stages.

Overcoming a history of buckling under the pressure of late-round Grand Slam tennis, the powerful 24-year-old from Belarus came from behind to beat Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open women’s final on Saturday.

In a match-up of two of the biggest hitters in the sport, Sabalenka was a little more fearless and clinical than Wimbledon champion Rybakina in the crucial moments to cap off a dominant summer of tennis in Australia.

It was Sabalenka’s first Grand Slam title in a rocky career that has included the kind of error-ridden, big-moment meltdowns from which some players almost never recover. Before Saturday’s win, she had been to three Slam semi-finals but never gone beyond.

The match proved a microcosm of her career – a shaky start, filled with ill-timed double-faults followed by a steadying midmatch recovery before a final-set display of raw power and precision that her opponent could not answer.

On the final, anxious point, Rybakina sent a forehand long. In an instant, Sabalenka was on her back on the blue court on Rod Laver Arena, crying tears of joy – and relief.

“It’s just the best day of my life right now,” she said.

Holding the championship trophy on a stage a few minutes later, Sabalenka turned to her coaches and thanked them for sticking with her on an emotional ride to this first Grand Slam title.

“We’ve been through a lot of downs,” she said. “It’s more about you than it is about me.

“Thank you, my team, the craziest team on the tour. Thank you so much for what you are doing for me.”

The emotional Salabalenka, who received a warm hug from Rybakina when the match ended, later admitted it will take a “few more days” for her victory to sink in.

“I need a few more days to realise what just happened,” she told Australia’s Channel Nine.

“Oh my god, I’m speechless, to be honest. I was super emotional at the end.”