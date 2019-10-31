Tennis: Nadal overcomes spirited Mannarino in Paris Masters

PARIS (AFP) - Rafael Nadal moved into the last 16 of the Paris Masters on Wednesday (Oct 30) with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over French wildcard Adrian Mannarino.

The 33-year-old was not at his imperious best against world number 43 Mannarino, but did enough to win with relative comfort.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion, who has never won the tournament but does hold a record 35 Masters titles, will hope to improve in the third round against Stan Wawrinka after the Swiss beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5).

Nadal, playing his first event since getting married earlier this month, can secure the year-end top ranking ahead of Novak Djokovic for a fifth time by winning the trophy on Sunday.