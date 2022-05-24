Tennis: Nadal cruises into French Open second round

Rafael Nadal plays Jordan Thompson, on May 23, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
2 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - Rafael Nadal began his pursuit of a record-extending 14th French Open title with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Australian world number 82 Jordan Thompson on Monday (May 24).

Fifth seed Nadal, who could meet reigning champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, improved his Roland Garros record to 106 wins and just three losses since his 2005 title-winning debut.

"I'm very happy with the victory today. I'm happy to get through in three sets," said Nadal, seeded outside the top four in Paris for just the second time in his career.

"It's a first round, a positive match for me. Straight sets but with significant room for improvement."

The Spaniard will play Corentin Moutet in round two after the French wildcard defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in four sets.

Nadal has yet to win a tournament on clay this season, and was hobbled by the recurrence of a foot injury at the Italian Open earlier this month.

More On This Topic
Tennis: 'Dream chaser' Alcaraz sweeps into French Open second round
Tennis: Big names Jabeur, Muguruza and Thiem knocked out in French Open first round

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top