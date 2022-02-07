Tennis: Murray to skip clay-court season to protect fitness

Andy Murray crashed out in the second round of the Australian Open. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
4 min ago

ROTTERDAM (REUTERS) - Former world number one Andy Murray said on Sunday (Feb 6) that he intends to skip the French Open and rest of the clay-court season in order to prevent injury and prolong his career following multiple hip surgeries.

The 34-year-old Murray, who crashed out in the second round of the Australian Open, will be in action at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam starting Monday after accepting a wildcard to enter the main draw.

"The past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse, "the three-times major winner told reporters ahead of his first-round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

"Last year I had some issues at the beginning of the year, the clay didn't help, so I've spoken to my team about that and this year while I feel good and healthy, I don't want to take that risk." Murray, who made the final at Roland Garros in 2016, added that he could return to the surface in the future.

"It's not that I wouldn't potentially play on clay in the future, last year I almost missed Wimbledon, was close to not playing the grass season, I'm not planning on playing the clay, I will still try to compete a bit during that period," said the Briton.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Rejuvenated Murray battles into first final since 2019
Tennis: Murray says clear-thinking key on road back to top

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top