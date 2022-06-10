Tennis: Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AFP) - Andy Murray reached his first quarter-final in six months on Thursday (June 9) as the unseeded Briton defeated Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) at the Stuttgart grass court tournament.

Murray won the opening set against his Kazakh opponent but had to come from 5-2 down in the second to clinch the win.

The former world number one said his confidence is improving after defeating Bublik in one and three-quarter hours.

"It's nice to be back at this stage," said Murray who will take on top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.

"This was a solid win and I'll try and push through to the semis.

"When I was down in the second set it was frustrating, I was thinking of what I could do differently.

"He hit some great shots - but some that you wouldn't teach. The multiple drop shots were unexpected."

Murray's last appearance in the quarter-finals was in January when he reached the final in Sydney.

A win over Tsitsipas on Friday would push the 35-year-old closer to a return to the top 50 for the first time in more than four years.

Tsitsipas schooled Switzerland's former French Open champion Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-4 in a match interrupted by rain with the Greek up a set and 2-0.

World number five Tsitsipas won his only previous match with Murray last August in the US Open first round in a five-set duel.

Playing on a wild card, Tsitsipas managed only four aces against nine for world number 200 Stricker but broke the 19-year-old twice.