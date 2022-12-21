Tennis: Murray says he is one 'big injury' away from retirement

LONDON – Three-time tennis Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has vowed to compete as long as his body remains in good shape, but admitted that he is one “big injury” away from retirement.

Former No. 1 Murray is currently 49th in the ATP rankings after suffering several injuries during his career, including undergoing hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

“If my body is in good shape and I’m still able to compete consistently, I’ll keep playing,” the 35-year-old said.

“But I can’t look so far in advance with the age I’m at and with the issues I’ve had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn’t try to come back from that.”

Murray also said he is in better shape now ahead of the Australian Open, which will be held in Melbourne from Jan 16-29.

He was knocked out in the second round of the season-opening Grand Slam in 2022.

“I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well,” he said.

“I’m certainly in better shape than I was. A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I’m hoping that’s going to help me next year.”

Murray will be part of the Scotland team facing England in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament in Aberdeen this week.

Last week, the Scot said his pledge to donate all of his season’s prize money to humanitarian relief in war-ravaged Ukraine netted US$630,000 (S$852,600).

He decided in February that his on-court earnings in 2022 would be donated to UNICEF projects in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Murray has been named recipient of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in recognition of his gesture.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine everyone was very worried about what it would mean. When all the images on the news showing what was happening to families began pouring in, it was devastating,” Murray wrote in an essay posted on the ATP website.

“Houses were bombed and families were displaced. Young children were affected by this, with many injured and in some cases dying. I wasn’t sure what I could do to help.

“Shortly after I decided that from Indian Wells onwards, I would donate my prize money for the rest of the season to UNICEF’s humanitarian response – the final total was just over $630,000.”