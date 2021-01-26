Tennis: More can be done to support younger players, says Djokovic's lawyer Luca Ferrari

SINGAPORE - More support for athletes, especially younger up-and-coming players, is expected with the Covid-19 pandemic hitting these athletes harder, said Luca Ferrari, head of law firm Withers' sports practice worldwide.

"The crisis generated by the pandemic hit harder on young, upcoming players, who often can only count on prize money to finance their tough course to the top," said Ferrari, who is also global legal counsel to men's world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic, in an email interview with The Straits Times.