Tennis: Mertens, Sabalenka claim first grand slam doubles title at US Open

NEW YORK (DPA) - Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka defeated title holder Ash Barty and her new partner Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 7-5, at the US Open on Sunday (Sept 8) to claim their maiden women's doubles grand slam title.

The fourth-seeded Belgian Mertens and Belarus's Sabalenka clinched victory in 1 hour 37 minutes when Azarenka hit an overhead long.

Mertens ands Sabalenka also beat the Australian Barty, who won the title last year with American Coco Vandeweghe, and Azarenka of Belarus en route to the Miami title this year.

"I can't believe we won a grand slam, it's unbelievable," said Mertens, a semi-finalist in the singles event who went out against eventual champion Bianca Andreescu.