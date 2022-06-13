Tennis: Medvedev returns to world No. 1 with Zverev second, Djokovic slips to third

(Reuters) - Russian Daniil Medvedev returned for a second stint as the men's world No. 1 on Monday (June 13), replacing Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings.

German Alexander Zverev rose to a career-high second spot with Djokovic slipping to third following his defeat by Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the French Open, which the Serb won last year.

It was the first time since November, 2003, that none of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray appeared in the top two rankings spots in the men's game.

Medvedev, 26, won his maiden Major title at last year's US Open and also reached this year's Australian Open final. He was glad that his rise to the top spot was "step by step".

"The number one is really tough because that's where you need to be consistent throughout 52 weeks," Medvedev, who lost to Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in the final of the ATP 250 event in Netherlands on Sunday, told ATP.

"I would say even if you win two, three Slams in a year but then you don't play any other tournament, you're not going to get to number one."

Medvedev is yet to win a title this year and he did not hide his disappointment with his performance in recent months.

"At the same time, I still have the points that I earned through the tough process from last 52 weeks and I'm happy that it managed to be enough to be more than any other tennis player in the world right now," he said.

Nadal was fourth in Monday's latest rankings with Britain's Andy Murray rising to 47th following his runner-up finish in Stuttgart.

Medvedev became the first player other than Djokovic, Nadal, Federer or Murray to top the men's rankings in 18 years when he rose to the top at the end of February.

But he lasted there for just three weeks before Djokovic, who was not allowed to defend his 2021 Australian Open title due to his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, reclaimed the spot.

The return to the top ranking will come as good news for Medvedev, who will be unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players are banned due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

And with Zverev recuperating from surgery due to torn ligaments in his ankle, it will mean that the grasscourt Major will be without the top two-ranked men's players.

Despite his absence from Wimbledon, however, Medvedev could extend his lead at the top of the rankings as Djokovic will lose the 2,000 points he earned for his triumph in 2021.