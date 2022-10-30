Tennis: Medvedev eases into Vienna final; Auger-Aliassime reaches Basel decider

VIENNA - Daniil Medvedev made short work of his last-four match against Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday to reach the final of the ATP tournament in Vienna.

The former world No. 1 did not face a single break point in a dominant 6-4, 6-2 victory and will face Denis Shapovalov on Sunday as he bids to win his second title of the season.

The Russian’s only tournament success in 2022 came in an ATP 250 event in Mexico in August, which ended a run of five straight final defeats.

“There were a few moments in the match where I thought I should have done just a little bit better, to go in front earlier and try to build the pressure earlier,” said Medvedev.

“Then I managed to stay consistent and, in the most important points, managed to raise my level. That was enough today, and I’m really happy with my level.”

He had lost his previous meeting with Dimitrov at Indian Wells in 2021 but had no such problems this time around, securing victory by winning the last five games of the match.

The world No. 4 is edging closer to securing his place at the ATP Finals which gets underway in Turin on Nov 13. The 26-year-old, who won the season-ending event in 2020, sits fifth in the standings.

Canadian Shapovalov reached his second final in October, after losing the Korea Open title match to Yoshihito Nishioka, by downing the in-form Borna Coric 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.

Shapovalov, who still has not won an ATP tournament since his first title in 2019, has won two of his five meetings with Medvedev, but lost the last three.

The 23-year-old edged a tight opening set in a tie-break, but Cincinnati Masters champion Coric fell away in the second as Shapovalov romped into the final.

Another Canadian in a final is Felix Auger-Aliassime after he eased to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Basel semi-finals.

Auger-Aliassime will face Holger Rune in Sunday’s decider, after the 19-year-old Dane outlasted veteran Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (8-6).

Rune has won his last nine matches, while Auger-Aliassime is undefeated in his last 12.

“It’s been a fantastic week,” said the 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime.

“It’s been very close to perfect. I’ve been serving amazing and haven’t been broken once yet so far – but there is still one more match to go. I’m playing some great tennis and I’ve been able to beat the best in the world.”

US Open champion Alcaraz is the first top-20 player Auger-Aliassime has beaten in his 12-match winning run. The Canadian, though, has a hold over the 19-year-old Spaniard as this was his third victory over him in as many meetings.

Neither Rune nor Auger-Aliassime – who is chasing a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals – have lost serve this week.

“One of us will be broken tomorrow – I hope it’s not me,” Rune said.

“Felix is playing some great tennis.” AFP