Tennis: Medvedev defuses Kyrgios fireworks to advance in Melbourne

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Composed Daniil Medvedev took all that mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios and the home crowd could throw at him to march into the third round at the Australian Open on Thursday (Jan 20).

The Russian world No. 2 and title favourite served out a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over the 115th-ranked Kyrgios in 2 hours 58 minutes. It was a madhouse inside a floodlit Rod Laver Arena, despite capacity being capped at 50 per cent, with unpredictable Kyrgios dealing out his assortment of unplayable serves and tweeners before a partisan home crowd, while embroiled in a running battle with the chair umpire.

However, US Open champion Medvedev showed nerves of steel and dealt with it all to ease through and will now face Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round.

Medvedev was not happy with some of the antics of the vociferous crowd.

"I came to win this match and I am happy that I was able to do," he said on court.

"It's not your choice when you get booed between first and second serves, it's not easy, I just had to stay calm."

