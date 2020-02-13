Tennis: Maple syrup-drinking Pospisil stuns top seed Medvedev

ROTTERDAM (AFP, REUTERS) - Canada's Vasek Pospisil, who stunned fans by sipping maple syrup during the Montpellier ATP final at the weekend, continued his impressive form on Wednesday (Feb 12) when he defeated top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3 at the Rotterdam Open.

Pospisil, a former top-30 player now ranked No. 104, saved six of seven break points as he clinched a seventh career victory over a top-10 player.

World No. 5 Medvedev, long-touted as one of the most likely of the new generation of players to win a Grand Slam, saw his Rotterdam challenge ended in just 68 minutes.

The 29-year-old Canadian made the final in Montpellier on Sunday where he lost to home star Gael Monfils.

However, he caused a stir on social media when he was photographed drinking from a bottle of maple syrup, the emblematic drink of Canada.

"Maple Syrup: Best Sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You're Welcome, World," he tweeted earlier this week.

Pospisil will face Serbia's Filip Krajinovic for a spot in the Rotterdam quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Monfils started his title defence with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa.

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who is looking to become the first player to win back-to-back Rotterdam titles since Sweden's Robin Soderling in 2011, next faces compatriot Gilles Simon who beat Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3.

"It's never easy to come back after a win," Monfils said. "But I have great memories from last year."

In an all-Spanish showdown, Pablo Carreno Busta beat sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4) to qualify for the quarter-finals after a battle lasting nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Belgian fourth seed David Goffin battled back from a set down and saved two break points in the decider to beat local hope Robin Haase 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Goffin will face Italian Jannik Sinner, who was awarded a walkover after his opponent Radu Albot withdrew.