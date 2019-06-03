Tennis: Madison Keys into second straight French Open quarter-final, faces Aussie Ashleigh Barty

Madison Keys of the US celebrates after winning against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova at the end of their women's singles fourth round match on day nine of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 3, 2019.
Madison Keys of the US celebrates after winning against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova at the end of their women's singles fourth round match on day nine of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 3, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
45 min ago
Updated
37 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - American 14th seed Madison Keys reached the quarter-finals of Roland Garros for the second successive year on Monday (June 3) with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova, the conqueror of top seed Naomi Osaka.

Keys, who reached the semi-finals in 2018, goes on to face Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty for a place in the last-four.

"I was really happy to close it out as playing three sets in these heavy conditions does not sound like much fun," said the 24-year-old Keys.

"I love clay courts and Paris and I am happy to play another match."

Barty defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the later match.

Topics: 

Branded Content