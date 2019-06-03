Tennis: Madison Keys into second straight French Open quarter-final, faces Aussie Ashleigh Barty

PARIS (AFP) - American 14th seed Madison Keys reached the quarter-finals of Roland Garros for the second successive year on Monday (June 3) with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova, the conqueror of top seed Naomi Osaka.

Keys, who reached the semi-finals in 2018, goes on to face Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty for a place in the last-four.

"I was really happy to close it out as playing three sets in these heavy conditions does not sound like much fun," said the 24-year-old Keys.

"I love clay courts and Paris and I am happy to play another match."

Barty defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the later match.