Tennis: Lajovic downs Del Potro in Madrid as Edmund maintains progress

MADRID (REUTERS) - World number six Juan Martin del Potro crashed out of the Madrid Open on Thursday (May 10), after Serbia's Dusan Lajovic came back from a set down to beat the Argentine 3-6 6-4 7-6(6) in the third round.

Del Potro looked in complete control as he converted two break-point opportunities to take the opening set but Lajovic, ranked 95 in the world, dug deep to stay in the contest.

A break midway through the second set was enough for Lajovic to force a decider before he wrapped up his first career victory over a top-10 opponent in the tiebreak.

In the quarter-finals, Lajovic will meet South Africa's Kevin Anderson who overcame German Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-6(7).

Britain's Kyle Edmund followed up his surprise win over Novak Djokovic by defeating world number 10 David Goffin to reach the last eight of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old broke his Belgian opponent's serve twice in the opening set and once in the second, to seal a 6-3 6-3 victory in an hour and 12 minutes.

"I managed my game very well," the Briton said.

"My game is better the better I manage it and pick the moments not to be aggressive.

"If I don't pull the trigger too often, then I play well. It's about being controlled and relaxed and not worrying too much. Goffin is a top player so I'm very pleased.

"My new trick is to try and continue that momentum and not just have a good win and not back it up."

Edmund will next face Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov, who achieved a 6-4 6-4 win over compatriot Milos Raonic.