Tennis: Kyrgios reaches Indian Wells quarter-finals as Sinner withdraws

Nick Kyrgios returns a shot to Casper Ruud of Norway. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA (AFP) - Australia's Nick Kyrgios became the first man into the Indian Wells ATP Masters quarter-finals on Wednesday (March 16) when scheduled opponent Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness.

Kyrgios, 26 and ranked 132nd in the world, is in the sixth Masters level quarter-final of his career and his first since Cincinnati in 2017.

He will face the winner of Wednesday's fourth-round clash between 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and American Reilly Opelka.

Italy's Sinner, 20, saw his bid for a second career Masters quarter-final come to an end. In his previous best Masters finish, he reached the final at Miami last year.

He had reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January, becoming the youngest to do so since Kyrgios in 2015.

Kyrgios, who captured the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles title in January with fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis, is playing his first tournament since then.

Kyrgios toppled eighth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Kecmanovic stuns Berrettini to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals
Tennis: Djokovic expected to defend French Open title with virus rules eased

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top