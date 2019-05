PARIS (AFP) - Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the fourth round of the French Open when she defeated Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1 on Friday (May 31).

The 26th seed will face 23rd-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia for a quarter-final spot.

Anne Hobbs and Jo Durie where the last British women to get to the last 16 in Paris in 1983 with Durie going on to reach the semi-finals.